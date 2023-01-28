Left Menu

Total of 321 heavy tanks promised to Ukraine - Ukraine ambassador to France

"Delivery terms vary for each case and we need this help as soon as possible," he added. Omelchenko did not provide a breakdown of the number of tanks per country. On Thursday, several Western nations led by Germany and the United States said they would send tanks to Ukraine.

Reuters | Updated: 28-01-2023 01:07 IST | Created: 28-01-2023 01:07 IST
A total of 321 heavy tanks have been promised to Ukraine by several countries, Ukraine's ambassador to France said on BFM television on Friday.

"Delivery terms vary for each case and we need this help as soon as possible," he added.

Omelchenko did not provide a breakdown of the number of tanks per country. On Thursday, several Western nations led by Germany and the United States said they would send tanks to Ukraine.

