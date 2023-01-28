Total of 321 heavy tanks promised to Ukraine - Ukraine ambassador to France

A total of 321 heavy tanks have been promised to Ukraine by several countries, Ukraine's ambassador to France said on BFM television on Friday.

"As of today, numerous countries have officially confirmed their agreement to deliver 321 heavy tanks to Ukraine," Vadym Omelchenko, Ukraine's ambassador to France, said in an interview with French TV station BFM. "Delivery terms vary for each case and we need this help as soon as possible," he added.

Omelchenko did not provide a breakdown of the number of tanks per country. On Thursday, several Western nations led by Germany and the United States said they would send tanks to Ukraine.

