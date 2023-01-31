Left Menu

Elderly woman robbed at her home in Mumbai

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 31-01-2023 00:14 IST | Created: 31-01-2023 00:14 IST
Elderly woman robbed at her home in Mumbai
  • Country:
  • India

An unidentified man threatened a 72-year-old woman with a revolver and looted valuables and cash worth Rs 12 lakh from her home in central Mumbai on Monday evening, a police official said.

The incident took place in a residential building near Kirti College in Dadar (West), he said, adding the elderly woman was alone at home at the time of the robbery.

An unidentified man aged around 40 entered the building and knocked at the door of the woman around 4 pm. As the senior citizen opened the door, the armed man barged inside and whipped out a revolver, said the official.

He tied the woman using clothes and escaped with valuables and cash worth Rs 12 lakh from her residence, he said.

An FIR under relevant sections of the IPC was registered at the Dadar police station and further probe was on, added the official.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Bolsonaro, Brazil's former president, has applied for U.S. tourist visa

Bolsonaro, Brazil's former president, has applied for U.S. tourist visa

 Global
2
Space rocks reveal surprising origin of Earth's life ingredients

Space rocks reveal surprising origin of Earth's life ingredients

 United Kingdom
3
Hubble captures stunning view of turbulent cosmic Tarantula: Check it out

Hubble captures stunning view of turbulent cosmic Tarantula: Check it out

 Global
4
The Rise of Smart Cities: Technology Transforming Urban Development
Blog

The Rise of Smart Cities: Technology Transforming Urban Development

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Sewage to Solution: Innovations in Wastewater Treatment

Building a Better Tomorrow: The Future of Urban Development

A Drop of Hope: The Connection Between Water and Sustainable Development

The Power of H2O: Water and Sustainable Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023