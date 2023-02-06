Left Menu

Karate instructor gets 10-year jail for sexual assault of minor

The Udupi Additional District and Sessions Court and Fast Track POCSO Court has sentenced a karate instructor to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment and imposed a total fine of Rs 22,000 on finding him guilty of sexually assaulting a 12-year old girl at a karate class in Padubidri.The court judge Srinivasa Suvarna sentenced Umesh Bangera to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment and imposed fine of Rs 10,000 each for offences under Section 6 of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences POCSO Act and Section 376 rape of IPC respectively.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 06-02-2023 12:04 IST | Created: 06-02-2023 12:03 IST
Karate instructor gets 10-year jail for sexual assault of minor
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Udupi Additional District and Sessions Court and Fast Track POCSO Court has sentenced a karate instructor to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment and imposed a total fine of Rs 22,000 on finding him guilty of sexually assaulting a 12-year old girl at a karate class in Padubidri.

The court judge Srinivasa Suvarna sentenced Umesh Bangera to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment and imposed fine of Rs 10,000 each for offences under Section 6 of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and Section 376 (rape) of IPC respectively. The karate instructor was also sentenced to one-year simple imprisonment and fined Rs 1,000 each for offences under Section 506 (criminal intimidation) of IPC and section 8 of POCSO Act. All the sentences will run concurrently, the judge said.

According to the charge sheet submitted by the police, Umesh Bangera raped the girl on February 12, 2020 after completion of karate classes in Padubidri. On September 27, 2020, Bangera called the girl’s mother and asked her to send her daughter for the class. The girl refused to go to the class and revealed to her mother about the sexual assault.

Following her complaint with the Kaup police, the then circle inspector of police Mahesh Prasad arrested Bangera and filed charge sheet for offences punishable under provisions of IPC and POCSO Act. Special pubic prosecutor Y T Raghavendra examined 13 witnesses before the court.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA says India-made eye drop linked to some infections, blindness and one death; China records 3,278 COVID-related deaths between Jan 27 and Feb 2 and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA says India-made eye drop linked to some infect...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA says India-made eye drop linked to some infections, blindness and one death; China's CanSino confident its mRNA COVID vaccine as good as Moderna, Pfizer shots and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA says India-made eye drop linked to some infect...

 Global
3
Elon Musk calls past three months "extremely tough", says "had to save Twitter from bankruptcy"

Elon Musk calls past three months "extremely tough", says "had to save Twitt...

 United States
4
Science News Roundup: Elon Musk says to attempt Starship launch in March; With frigid innovation, scientists make a new form of ice

Science News Roundup: Elon Musk says to attempt Starship launch in March; Wi...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Rise of the Machines: Understanding the Benefits and Risks of AI and Robotics

Mastering Your Money: A Guide to Personal Finance

Saving the Planet, One Step at a Time: A Guide to Environmental Sustainability

Step Out of Your Comfort Zone: A Guide to Adventure Travel

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023