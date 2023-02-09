Estonian PM: EU countries should jointly buy arms and ammunition for Ukraine
EU member states should jointly buy arms and ammunition for Ukraine, Estonia's Prime Minister Kaja Kallas told reporters on Thursday ahead of an EU summit in Brussels.
"It is very important that we speed up the military aid to Ukraine," she also said.
