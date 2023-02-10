Richard Kay appointed as next ambassador to UAE

Foreign Minister Nanaia Mahuta today announced the appointment of Richard Kay as New Zealand’s next ambassador to the United Arab Emirates.

“The United Arab Emirates is a key partner to Aotearoa New Zealand. We closely cooperate across a range of issues such as food security and renewable energy, and this year they will host the Climate Change Conference COP28,” Nanaia Mahuta said.

“Our relationship has seen leaps and bounds through UAE airlines providing for our international freight and transport, and their support for New Zealand’s Afghanistan evacuation operation in 2021.

“In the face of global challenges, the UAE’s hosting of Dubai Expo 2020 also provided key opportunities for our countries to come together on sustainability and indigenous perspectives.

“As a long-standing global hub for New Zealanders to travel and do business abroad, we continue to share a strong trade relationship with the United Arab Emirates as our closest trading partner in the Middle East and tenth largest globally.

“Through his appointment Dr Kay will bring the skills and experience to take our partnership to new heights,” Nanaia Mahuta said.

Dr Richard Kay has most recently served as principal adviser in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade’s multilateral and legal group and is a previous Acting Divisional Manager of the Americas Division.

He has held overseas postings in Suva and Han Noi where he was appointed Deputy Head of Mission at the New Zealand embassy before being appointed as First Secretary at the New Zealand High Commission in London.

He takes up his position in February and will be based at the New Zealand Embassy in Abu Dhabi.

(With Inputs from New Zealand Government Press Release)