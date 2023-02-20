UK adds 8 new designations to its Iran sanctions list
Reuters | Updated: 20-02-2023 21:23 IST | Created: 20-02-2023 21:23 IST
Britain added eight new designations to its sanctions list relating to Iran, some targeting the region's judges for what it said were human rights violations, an update to the government website showed on Monday.
Members of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps were also included in the sanctions.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement