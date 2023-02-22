Russia will not fire hypersonic missile at S.Africa naval exercise

Russia will not fire its new generation "Zircon" hypersonic missile during a joint naval exercise with South Africa and China, a senior Russian naval officer said on Wednesday.

Russia's TASS news agency reported earlier this month that a frigate participating in the drills off South Africa's eastern coast would perform a training launch during the exercise.

"The hypersonic weapon will not be used in the context of these exercises," Captain Oleg Gladkiy, who is heading the Russian contingent, said during a media briefing.

