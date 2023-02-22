Russia will not fire hypersonic missile at S.Africa naval exercise
Reuters | Johannesburg | Updated: 22-02-2023 17:19 IST | Created: 22-02-2023 17:17 IST
- Country:
- South Africa
Russia will not fire its new generation "Zircon" hypersonic missile during a joint naval exercise with South Africa and China, a senior Russian naval officer said on Wednesday.
Russia's TASS news agency reported earlier this month that a frigate participating in the drills off South Africa's eastern coast would perform a training launch during the exercise.
"The hypersonic weapon will not be used in the context of these exercises," Captain Oleg Gladkiy, who is heading the Russian contingent, said during a media briefing.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- China
- Russian
- South Africa's
- eastern coast
- Zircon
- TASS
- South Africa
- Russia
- Oleg Gladkiy
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Russia says Karabakh ceasefire violated - TASS
Russia warns London against sending Ukraine fighter jets - TASS
Russia warns London against sending Ukraine fighter jets - TASS
Russian court sentences former governor to 22 years in prison - TASS
Russia may take 'legal action' over claim of U.S. involvement in pipeline blasts - TASS