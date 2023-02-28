China says reform of party and govt will include deeper financial system overhaul - state media
Reuters | Beijing | 28-02-2023
China's communist party central committee said at its second plenary session that reform of party and government institutions would include deeper reform of the financial system, state media reported on Tuesday.
Reforms would increase party building in private companies and companies with hybrid ownership, the official Xinhua news agency reported.
