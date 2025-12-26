Left Menu

Renuka Singh's Four-Wicket Comeback Shines in T20 Victory

Renuka Singh's remarkable four-wicket performance helped India limit Sri Lanka to 112 for seven in the third women's T20 International. With key contributions from Deepti Sharma and Indian bowlers, India continues to lead the series 2-0. Sri Lankan batters Imesha Dulani, Hasini Perera, and Kabisha Dilhari offered some resistance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 26-12-2025 20:31 IST | Created: 26-12-2025 20:31 IST
Renuka Singh
  • Country:
  • India

In a stellar comeback, Renuka Singh picked up four crucial wickets, steering India toward a commanding position against Sri Lanka in the third women's T20 International. Singh's impressive haul restricted the visitors to a modest 112 for seven.

Skipper Harmanpreet Kaur's decision to bowl first paid off, as all-rounder Deepti Sharma supported with three wickets of her own. Despite challenging efforts by Hasini Perera, Imesha Dulani, and Kabisha Dilhari, the Sri Lankan innings faltered.

As India leads the five-match series 2-0, the latest game showcases the formidable strength of Indian bowlers. Brief scores: Sri Lanka 112/7 in 20 overs (Dulani 27, Perera 25; Singh 4/21, Sharma 3/18).

(With inputs from agencies.)

