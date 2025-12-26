Young Achievers from Northeast Shine with National Honors

In a moment of pride for the Northeast, two young prodigies have been awarded the 'Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar' by President Droupadi Murmu. Aishi Prisha Borah, a 14-year-old innovator from Jorhat, Assam, and Esther Lalduhawmi Hnamte, a 9-year-old singing sensation from Lunglei, Mizoram, earned these prestigious awards for their outstanding achievements in science and technology and art and culture, respectively.

Aishi Prisha Borah has been recognized for her impressive innovations in science and technology. Her projects focus on sustainable practices, such as natural farming, newspaper mulching, and creating pencils from newspaper waste. Her dedication has led her to participate in significant exhibitions, including the Regional Level State Science Exhibition and the National Children's Science Congress, and win accolades like the INSPIRE MANAK State Award and the Dinanath Pandey Silver Innovator Award.

Esther Lalduhawmi Hnamte has mesmerized the nation with her soulful performances, amassing over 20 million views on YouTube. Her talent was honored with a performance at the Ashtalakshmi Mahotsav in Delhi, attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Coming from humble beginnings, Esther's journey of perseverance and passion in the arts has been nationally recognized.