Left Menu

Young Achievers from Northeast Shine with National Honors

Aishi Prisha Borah from Assam and Esther Lalduhawmi Hnamte from Mizoram received the 'Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar' for outstanding contributions in science and technology as well as art and culture, respectively. They were among 20 children honored at a national ceremony by President Droupadi Murmu.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-12-2025 20:36 IST | Created: 26-12-2025 20:36 IST
Young Achievers from Northeast Shine with National Honors
Aishi Prisha Borah from Assam receiving Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar (Photo/PIB). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a moment of pride for the Northeast, two young prodigies have been awarded the 'Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar' by President Droupadi Murmu. Aishi Prisha Borah, a 14-year-old innovator from Jorhat, Assam, and Esther Lalduhawmi Hnamte, a 9-year-old singing sensation from Lunglei, Mizoram, earned these prestigious awards for their outstanding achievements in science and technology and art and culture, respectively.

Aishi Prisha Borah has been recognized for her impressive innovations in science and technology. Her projects focus on sustainable practices, such as natural farming, newspaper mulching, and creating pencils from newspaper waste. Her dedication has led her to participate in significant exhibitions, including the Regional Level State Science Exhibition and the National Children's Science Congress, and win accolades like the INSPIRE MANAK State Award and the Dinanath Pandey Silver Innovator Award.

Esther Lalduhawmi Hnamte has mesmerized the nation with her soulful performances, amassing over 20 million views on YouTube. Her talent was honored with a performance at the Ashtalakshmi Mahotsav in Delhi, attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Coming from humble beginnings, Esther's journey of perseverance and passion in the arts has been nationally recognized.

TRENDING

1
Tragic Christmas Brawl: One Dead, Another Critically Injured in Nagpur

Tragic Christmas Brawl: One Dead, Another Critically Injured in Nagpur

 India
2
West Bengal's Voter Identity Initiative: A 32 Lakh Challenge

West Bengal's Voter Identity Initiative: A 32 Lakh Challenge

 India
3
Ministry Warns Against Fake Circulars about Company Filings

Ministry Warns Against Fake Circulars about Company Filings

 India
4
Navi Mumbai Sees High Flyers: New Airport's Impressive First Day

Navi Mumbai Sees High Flyers: New Airport's Impressive First Day

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-powered digital twins could become backbone of future healthcare

Explainable AI offers cities new tool to target GBV prevention

AI-powered soil mapping cuts fertilizer use and boosts yields

Large language models move closer to clinical use in nutrition assessment

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025