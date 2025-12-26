Najib Razak Sentenced: New Verdict in 1MDB Financial Scandal
Former Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak received a 15-year jail sentence and a $2.8 billion fine for power abuse and money laundering linked to the 1MDB scandal. The verdict could impact Malaysia's current political climate, as tensions rise within the governing alliance led by Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim.
Malaysia's former Prime Minister Najib Razak was handed a 15-year jail sentence and a $2.8 billion fine for his role in the 1MDB scandal, marking an unprecedented financial and political fallout for the influential figure.
The court found Najib guilty on multiple counts of power abuse and money laundering. His ties to fugitive financier Jho Low and misuse of state funds were central to the high-profile case that stunned the nation.
This ruling could disrupt the political landscape, intensifying tensions within Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim's alliance. Najib, who has maintained his innocence, vows to appeal, seeing it as a fight to uphold justice and the rule of law.
(With inputs from agencies.)
