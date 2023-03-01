Left Menu

Bill Gates calls on Prof Ajay Sood to explore further collaborations

The discussion focused majorly on priority engagements of One Health Mission, Waste to Wealth Mission with the Foundation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-03-2023 16:30 IST | Created: 01-03-2023 16:30 IST
Bill Gates calls on Prof Ajay Sood to explore further collaborations
Image Credit: Twitter(@PIB_India)
  • Country:
  • India

Bill Gates, Co-chair and Trustee of the Gates Foundation, visited the Office of the Principal Scientific Adviser to the Government of India to meet Prof Ajay K Sood to understand priorities and explore further collaborations.

During his visit, Prof. Sood gave an overview of the work of the Office of PSA's wide-ranging engagements, including the National Missions on One Health, Quantum Technologies, Livelihood, Green Hydrogen, One Nation One Subscription etc. The discussion focused majorly on priority engagements of One Health Mission, Waste to Wealth Mission with the Foundation.

Mr Gates appreciated the focus on science and technology initiatives. He expressed interest in supporting the Government of India’s efforts on the upcoming One Health Mission and the power of environmental surveillance for disease control. He stressed the need for innovations to address animal health, disease modelling and novel diagnostics technologies. He further emphasised the opportunity for India to support both domestic and global challenges in these areas.

Mr Gates was accompanied by Dr Trevor Mundel, President of Global Health, Mr Hari Menon, Country Director-India, and Mr Harish Iyer, Deputy Director, Digital & Health Innovation. They met Dr (Mrs) Parvinder Maini, Scientific Secretary, Office of the PSA; Dr Preeti Banzal; Adviser/Scientist 'G'; Dr Monoranjan Mohanty, Adviser/Scientist 'G'; Dr Ketaki Bapat, Adviser/Scientist 'G'; Dr Sindura Ganapathi, Visiting PSA Fellow; Dr Sapna Poti, Director, Strategic Alliances Division and other officials.

(With Inputs from PIB)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA declines to approve Cytokinetics' heart drug; S.African drugmaker Aspen posts 15% drop in interim profit and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA declines to approve Cytokinetics' heart drug; ...

 Global
2
NEWSMAKER-Bola Tinubu: From godfather of Lagos to Nigeria's president-elect

NEWSMAKER-Bola Tinubu: From godfather of Lagos to Nigeria's president-elect

 Nigeria
3
Building the Ultimate Metaverse: How Blockchain is Changing the Game for Virtual Reality
Blog

Building the Ultimate Metaverse: How Blockchain is Changing the Game for Vir...

 Global
4
Swisscom and Ericsson start PoC trial to explore hybrid cloud use cases with AWS

Swisscom and Ericsson start PoC trial to explore hybrid cloud use cases with...

 Switzerland

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sustainable Development and Green Economy: Understanding the Interconnectedness

Building the Ultimate Metaverse: How Blockchain is Changing the Game for Virtual Reality

Incorporating Indigenous Knowledge into Development: A Pathway to Resilience in a Post-COVID World

Choking on the Fumes: How Air Pollution is Stealing Our Breath

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023