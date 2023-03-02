Left Menu

Kremlin says Ukrainian 'terrorists' attacked border region, are being destroyed

Russian officials were cited by state news agencies as saying earlier on Thursday that Russian forces were battling Ukrainian sabotage group which had infiltrated Bryansk region that borders Ukraine. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said President Vladimir Putin was receiving regular updates from security agencies and Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu about the situation.

The Kremlin said on Thursday that measures were being taken to destroy "Ukrainian terrorists" who had mounted a cross-border attack and were reported by Russian officials to have taken hostages. Russian officials were cited by state news agencies as saying earlier on Thursday that Russian forces were battling Ukrainian sabotage group which had infiltrated Bryansk region that borders Ukraine.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said President Vladimir Putin was receiving regular updates from security agencies and Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu about the situation. Peskov denied reports that Putin planned to hold an emergency meeting of the Security Council on Thursday, but said he would hold a meeting of the Council on Friday when it convenes regularly.

