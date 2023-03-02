Maha: Man held for posting private photos, videos of woman on social media

Left Menu

Her complaint was classified under the category of child pornography and the content shared by the accused was tagged as child sexual abuse material, the official said.Based on the complaint, the man was arrested on Tuesday, he said.

PTI | Thane | Updated: 02-03-2023 18:03 IST | Created: 02-03-2023 17:49 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Police have arrested a 30-year-old man from Thane city in Maharashtra for allegedly defaming a woman by posting her private photos and videos on a social media platform, an official said on Thursday.

The man created a fake account of the woman on Instagram and shared her childhood photos and videos on it, said Sujitkumar Gunjkar, senior inspector of Mira Bhayandar-Vasai Virar (MBVV) police's cyber cell. ''In her complaint, the woman said that by posting her private photos in public domain brought humiliation for her. Her complaint was classified under the category of child pornography and the content shared by the accused was tagged as child sexual abuse material,'' the official said.

Based on the complaint, the man was arrested on Tuesday, he said. An offence was registered at Nayanagar police station under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 354 (D) (2) (stalking by monitoring the use by a woman of the internet, email or any other form of electronic communication), and the Information Technology Act. Investigation into the case is on.

