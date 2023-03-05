Left Menu

Russian army says it hit Azov Regiment command centre in Ukraine

The Azov Regiment, which had far-right and ultra-nationalist origins and is now a unit of Ukraine's national guard, garnered international attention for its resistance to the Russian siege of Mariupol's vast steelworks last year. The Russian ministry did not mention in Sunday's bulletin the battle around the eastern city of Bakhmut, which Russian forces are trying to capture.

Reuters | Updated: 05-03-2023 18:04 IST | Created: 05-03-2023 17:57 IST
The Russian army hit a command centre of the Ukrainian forces' Azov Regiment in southeastern Zaporizhzhia region, the Russian Defence Ministry said on Sunday. The ministry did not elaborate on the attack, in its daily update on what Moscow terms the "special military operation" in Ukraine.

