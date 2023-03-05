Left Menu

Rajasthan woman kills son after quarrel with husband over not constructing new house

PTI | Kota | Updated: 05-03-2023 20:32 IST | Created: 05-03-2023 20:32 IST
Rajasthan woman kills son after quarrel with husband over not constructing new house
  • Country:
  • India

Angry with her husband over not constructing a new house, a woman murdered her two-month-old son by throwing him in a well in her father-in-law's field in Baran district, police said on Sunday.

The accused, identified as Nishu (26), has been detained and booked under sections 302 (murder) and 201 (causing disappearance of evidence) of the Indian Penal Code, they said.

The incident happened in Deveri village on Thursday, they said.

According to police, the woman often quarrelled with her husband over not constructing a new home like his two elder brothers.

On Thursday, an argument broke out between the two over the same issue following which the woman along with her son left for her paternal home, they said.

During interrogation, she admitted that she had thrown her son Rohit in a well in her father-in-law's field on the way to her paternal home, SHO (Kasbathana) Ravinder Singh told. On the woman's disclosure, the infant's body was recovered from the well on Saturday and handed over to the family members after post-mortem, he said. The husband told police that she did a similar thing with their 3-year-old daughter a year ago, however, some people noticed this and rescued the girl.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Estonia reported bird flu outbreak on poultry farm, WOAH says; Finland to allow gender reassignment without sterilisation and more

Health News Roundup: Estonia reported bird flu outbreak on poultry farm, WOA...

 Global
2
India offers remarkable opportunities for entrepreneurs: CTS co-founder Frank D'Souza

India offers remarkable opportunities for entrepreneurs: CTS co-founder Fran...

 United States
3
India is "dangerously close" to Hindu rate of growth: Raghuram Rajan

India is "dangerously close" to Hindu rate of growth: Raghuram Rajan

 Global
4
India emerges as a major player in global market: Report

India emerges as a major player in global market: Report

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Web3 and Blockchain: What You Need to Know About the Next Internet Revolution

10 Must-Visit Destinations for Your 2023 Travel and Leisure Adventure

Tracking Hackers: The Ultimate Guide to Keeping Your Online World Safe

How Blockchain and Cloud Computing Will Shape the Future in 2023

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023