Rajasthan woman kills son after quarrel with husband over not constructing new house

Angry with her husband over not constructing a new house, a woman murdered her two-month-old son by throwing him in a well in her father-in-law's field in Baran district, police said on Sunday.

The accused, identified as Nishu (26), has been detained and booked under sections 302 (murder) and 201 (causing disappearance of evidence) of the Indian Penal Code, they said.

The incident happened in Deveri village on Thursday, they said.

According to police, the woman often quarrelled with her husband over not constructing a new home like his two elder brothers.

On Thursday, an argument broke out between the two over the same issue following which the woman along with her son left for her paternal home, they said.

During interrogation, she admitted that she had thrown her son Rohit in a well in her father-in-law's field on the way to her paternal home, SHO (Kasbathana) Ravinder Singh told. On the woman's disclosure, the infant's body was recovered from the well on Saturday and handed over to the family members after post-mortem, he said. The husband told police that she did a similar thing with their 3-year-old daughter a year ago, however, some people noticed this and rescued the girl.

