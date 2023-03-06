Left Menu

S S Dubey takes charge as Controller General of Accounts

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-03-2023 21:02 IST | Created: 06-03-2023 21:02 IST
S S Dubey takes charge as Controller General of Accounts
  • Country:
  • India

Civil Accounts Service officer S S Dubey on Monday took charge as the Controller General of Accounts (CGA), the finance ministry said.

Prior to taking charge as the CGA, a 1989-batch Indian Civil Accounts Service (ICAS) officer Dubey was Additional Controller of Accounts, Public Financial Management System (PFMS).

CGA is the Principal Advisor on accounting matters to the Union government and is responsible for preparation of the accounts and conduct of internal audits for the central government.

''S S Dubey took charge as the Controller General of Accounts (CGA) here today. Shri Dubey is the 28th Controller General of Accounts (CGA), Ministry of Finance, Government of India,'' the ministry said.

On his central deputation, Dubey had served as Joint Secretary & Financial Advisor to Ministry of Housing & Urban Affairs and Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region.

Dubey also has international experience of five years in United Nations, where he worked as Head of Procurement and Logistics, United Nations World Food Programme, the ministry said in a statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
JioThings partners with Energy Efficiency Services for driving digital transformation of Indian power utilities sector

JioThings partners with Energy Efficiency Services for driving digital trans...

 India
2
Choosing Between Azure and AWS: The Ultimate Guide
Blog

Choosing Between Azure and AWS: The Ultimate Guide

 Global
3
Costa Coffee raises UK staff pay for third time in a year

Costa Coffee raises UK staff pay for third time in a year

 Global
4
Hitesh Sethia likely to join Jio Financial Services

Hitesh Sethia likely to join Jio Financial Services

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Choosing Between Azure and AWS: The Ultimate Guide

Where the Sun Never Sets: A Guide to the Land of the Midnight Sun

Web3 and Blockchain: What You Need to Know About the Next Internet Revolution

10 Must-Visit Destinations for Your 2023 Travel and Leisure Adventure

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023