Left Menu

Cabinet nod to HP excise policy, state to get new category of liquor

The Himachal Pradesh Cabinet Monday approved the Excise Policy 2023-24 allowing the production of a new category of liquor by fermentation and distillation of fruits that would boost horticulture in the state.While fruit wines and ciders were already being manufactured in the state, officials said this new addition would open avenues for the productive use of unsaleable fruits and increase income.The cabinet also approved auction-cum-tender of retail liquor vends in the state.The BJP government, in the last five years, renewed the license of vends with a 10 per cent increase in rate.

PTI | Shimla | Updated: 06-03-2023 21:06 IST | Created: 06-03-2023 21:05 IST
Cabinet nod to HP excise policy, state to get new category of liquor
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia
  • Country:
  • India

The Himachal Pradesh Cabinet Monday approved the Excise Policy 2023-24 allowing the production of a new category of liquor by fermentation and distillation of fruits that would boost horticulture in the state.

While fruit wines and ciders were already being manufactured in the state, officials said this new addition would open avenues for the productive use of unsaleable fruits and increase income.

The cabinet also approved auction-cum-tender of retail liquor vends in the state.

The BJP government, in the last five years, renewed the license of vends with a 10 per cent increase in rate. But with this auction, revenue earning would see a 15 to 20 per cent rise, Industry Minister Harshwardhan Chauhan told reporters.

The policy also provides for the introduction of high-keg draught beer in retail vends with a capacity of five litres, benefiting the customers who would have more varieties of beer, according to a statement issued here.

Excise Policy 2023-24 also allows the bottling of imported wine in the state to ensure easy availability of the best-selling range of wine brands. Also, mini bars would be allowed in all rooms of three-star hotels and above.

An effective, end-to-end online Excise Administration System would be set up in the state that would facilitate real-time monitoring of liquor bottles.

The policy has been framed taking into account suggestions from all stakeholders, including the government, consumers, retailers, wholesalers, bottling plants, distilleries and hotels and bars.

The Cabinet also decided to introduce Himachal Pradesh Water Cess on Hydropower Generation Bill, 2023, in the upcoming Assembly session.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
JioThings partners with Energy Efficiency Services for driving digital transformation of Indian power utilities sector

JioThings partners with Energy Efficiency Services for driving digital trans...

 India
2
Choosing Between Azure and AWS: The Ultimate Guide
Blog

Choosing Between Azure and AWS: The Ultimate Guide

 Global
3
Costa Coffee raises UK staff pay for third time in a year

Costa Coffee raises UK staff pay for third time in a year

 Global
4
Hitesh Sethia likely to join Jio Financial Services

Hitesh Sethia likely to join Jio Financial Services

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Choosing Between Azure and AWS: The Ultimate Guide

Where the Sun Never Sets: A Guide to the Land of the Midnight Sun

Web3 and Blockchain: What You Need to Know About the Next Internet Revolution

10 Must-Visit Destinations for Your 2023 Travel and Leisure Adventure

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023