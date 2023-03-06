Left Menu

Canada police probe media reports on alleged Chinese election interference

Canadian police are investigating media reports that cited secret intelligence on alleged Chinese attempts to influence elections for potential violations of information security laws, the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) said on Monday.

Reuters | Updated: 06-03-2023 23:57 IST
Canadian police are investigating media reports that cited secret intelligence on alleged Chinese attempts to influence elections for potential violations of information security laws, the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) said on Monday. Canadian media have recently published detailed reports, citing anonymous intelligence sources, alleging schemes run by Beijing to interfere in Canada's elections in 2021 and 2019.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Canada's top security officials have acknowledged interference attempts by China, but they insist that election outcomes were not altered. They have not confirmed the media reports. China denies all allegations of interference, saying it has no interest in meddling with Canada's internal affairs.

"The RCMP has initiated an investigation into violations of the Security of Information Act associated with recent media reports. This investigation is not focused on any one security agency," RCMP spokesperson Robin Percival said in a statement. Canada's spy agency is also conducting a probe of how classified information was leaked to news organizations, the agency's director, David Vigneault, told a parliamentary committee last week.

Choosing Between Azure and AWS: The Ultimate Guide

Where the Sun Never Sets: A Guide to the Land of the Midnight Sun

Web3 and Blockchain: What You Need to Know About the Next Internet Revolution

10 Must-Visit Destinations for Your 2023 Travel and Leisure Adventure

