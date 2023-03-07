Left Menu

NIA attaches five more properties in terror-criminal nexus case

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-03-2023 18:50 IST | Created: 07-03-2023 18:02 IST
NIA attaches five more properties in terror-criminal nexus case
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Intensifying its drive against terrorist-criminal networks, the NIA on Tuesday attached five more properties in Haryana and Delhi belonging to members of organised syndicates in northern states, an official said.

On March 4 also five properties were attached in raids across Haryana, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Gujarat and Delhi which led to the arrest of 27 ''gangster-leaders'' and recovery of a huge quantity of arms and ammunition.

''Following investigations in cases against three major organised crime syndicates/gangs being operated by Pakistan-based Harvinder Rinda, Lawrence Bishnoi and Bambiha group, the NIA has attached another four properties in Haryana and one in Delhi,'' a spokesman of the federal agency said.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) official said the attached properties were owned by members of organised crime syndicates operating in the northern states of Punjab, Haryana and Rajasthan, and Delhi.

The attached properties were found acquired with funds generated from carrying out different types of terrorist activities and extortion, and were thus ''proceeds of terrorism'' as they were being used for hatching terror conspiracies and execution of crimes, the spokesman said. The properties attached include a house of Chhotu Ram alias 'Bhat' at Chautala in Sirsa district, a house of Jagseer Singh alias 'Jagga Sarpanch' alias 'Jagsir' at Takhatmal, a house of Virender Singh alias 'Kala Rana' in Yamuna Nagar and land of Raju alias 'Mota' of Basaudi in Sonipat district of Haryana, and a land of Satyawan Sehrawat alias 'Sonu' at Dariyapur in Delhi, the official said.

The official said the action has hit the weapons supply chain of this network.

''Virender, Ram and Singh used to provide weapons and arrange logistics, including safe sanctuaries, to the gang members. Satyawan had also harboured gangsters,'' the spokesman said, adding they had a major role to play in the generation of funds to support the operations of terror-crime syndicates.

Raju used to launder money by investing in real estate business and other businesses, including liquor, the official said. The latest attachment follows similar attachments of five properties -- four in Haryana and one in Delhi -- on March 4.

Earlier, the NIA had carried out over 230 raids across Haryana, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Gujarat and Delhi-NCR, and arrested 27 gangster-leaders, recovered around 38 weapons, and frozen 87 bank accounts. This was done has part of the drive against organised crime syndicates in August last year. In addition, Canada-based Arsh Dalla and Pakistan-based Rinda have been listed as ''terrorists'' by the Ministry of Home Affairs under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act in the recent past.

''The drive to choke these organised crime networks of funding and to dismantle their ecosystem by attaching and seizing their properties, derived from 'proceeds of terrorism and crime' would be intensified in the coming days, along with police forces of various states,'' the spokesperson said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 Update]

Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 U...

 Global
2
Hitesh Sethia likely to join Jio Financial Services

Hitesh Sethia likely to join Jio Financial Services

 Global
3
Choosing Between Azure and AWS: The Ultimate Guide
Blog

Choosing Between Azure and AWS: The Ultimate Guide

 Global
4
ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complaints]

ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complai...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ChatGPT vs Google: The Battle of AI-Language Models

The Natural Tech Revolution: Innovations in Sustainability and Conservation

Choosing Between Azure and AWS: The Ultimate Guide

Where the Sun Never Sets: A Guide to the Land of the Midnight Sun

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023