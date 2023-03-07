2 Italian air force planes collide mid-air, killing pilots
Two Italian air force pilots were killed on Tuesday during an exercise when the light aircraft they were flying collided mid-air and crashed to the ground, Italy's air force said in a statement.
The two U-208 aircraft crashed near the Guidonia military airport, located around 25 kilometres (15 miles) northeast of Rome. No injuries on the ground were reported.
Italian news agency ANSA said one of the planes landed in a field and the other fell onto a parked car.
Premier Giorgia Meloni expressed her condolences to the pilots' families and colleagues.
