Left Menu

Ireland to vote on removing 'outmoded' references to women from constitution

Ireland plans to hold a referendum in November to delete references to a woman's place being in the home from its constitution, the government announced on Wednesday. Both referendums to liberalise highly restrictive abortion laws and allow same-sex marriage were approved by large majorities.

Reuters | Updated: 08-03-2023 05:31 IST | Created: 08-03-2023 05:31 IST
Ireland to vote on removing 'outmoded' references to women from constitution

Ireland plans to hold a referendum in November to delete references to a woman's place being in the home from its constitution, the government announced on Wednesday. While a wave of social change in the once deeply Catholic nation has seen the 86-year-old constitution amended in recent years to remove bans on abortion and permit same-sex marriage, "outmoded" references to womens' role in society remain.

Article 41.2 says the state recognises that "by her life within the home, woman gives to the state a support without which the common good cannot be achieved" and that "mothers shall not be obliged by economic necessity to engage in labour to the neglect of their duties in the home." A citizen's assembly - a forum used to debate potential constitutional changes - in 2021 recommended removing those references and replacing them with gender-neutral and non-discriminatory language.

Any constitutional change in Ireland must be appoved by popular vote. Both referendums to liberalise highly restrictive abortion laws and allow same-sex marriage were approved by large majorities. "I am pleased to announce that the government plans to hold a referendum to amend our Constitution to enshrine gender equality and to remove the outmoded reference to 'women in the home," Prime Minister Leo Varadkar said in a statement on Wednesday as the world celebrated International Women's Day.

"For too long, women and girls have carried a disproportionate share of caring responsibilities, been discriminated against at home and in the workplace, objectified or lived in fear of domestic or gender-based violence."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 Update]

Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 U...

 Global
2
ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complaints]

ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complai...

 Global
3
NCLT approves Suraksha group's bid for Jaypee Infratech

NCLT approves Suraksha group's bid for Jaypee Infratech

 India
4
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA extends review of BioMarin's bleeding disorder therapy; France reports bird flu in foxes near Paris, WOAH says and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA extends review of BioMarin's bleeding disorder...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ChatGPT vs Google: The Battle of AI-Language Models

The Natural Tech Revolution: Innovations in Sustainability and Conservation

Choosing Between Azure and AWS: The Ultimate Guide

Where the Sun Never Sets: A Guide to the Land of the Midnight Sun

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023