Navy chopper meets with accident off Mumbai coast

An Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH) of the Indian Navy met with an accident off the Mumbai coast on Wednesday morning.

The Navy said three crew members of the chopper were safely recovered by a naval patrol craft.

An inquiry to investigate the incident has been ordered, it said ''The Indian Navy ALH on a routine sortie off Mumbai ditched close to the coast.

Immediate Search and Rescue ensured safe recovery of crew of three by naval patrol craft,'' the Navy said in a brief statement.

