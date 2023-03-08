Left Menu

Chhattisgarh: Villager killed, another hurt as IED planted by Naxalites goes off in Kanker

PTI | Raipur | Updated: 08-03-2023 12:17 IST | Created: 08-03-2023 12:15 IST
Chhattisgarh: Villager killed, another hurt as IED planted by Naxalites goes off in Kanker
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A 27-year-old villager was killed and another injured when an improvised explosive device (IED), planted by Naxalites, went off in Chhattisgarh's Kanker district on Wednesday, police said.

The incident occurred this morning near Bhainsgaon village under the Korar police station limits, Kanker Superintendent of Police, Shalabh Sinha told PTI.

As per the preliminary information, two men accidentally came in contact with the pressure IED connection, triggering the blast that killed one of them on the spot, he said.

The deceased was identified as Biresh Mandavi while Khilesh Korram sustained minor injuries, he said.

Security forces have launched a combing operation in the area to trace Naxalites, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 Update]

Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 U...

 Global
2
ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complaints]

ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complai...

 Global
3
NCLT approves Suraksha group's bid for Jaypee Infratech

NCLT approves Suraksha group's bid for Jaypee Infratech

 India
4
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA extends review of BioMarin's bleeding disorder therapy; France reports bird flu in foxes near Paris, WOAH says and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA extends review of BioMarin's bleeding disorder...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ChatGPT vs Google: The Battle of AI-Language Models

The Natural Tech Revolution: Innovations in Sustainability and Conservation

Choosing Between Azure and AWS: The Ultimate Guide

Where the Sun Never Sets: A Guide to the Land of the Midnight Sun

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023