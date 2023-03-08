Left Menu

Maha: 3 minor girls run away fearing scolding by their parents for playing till late at night, traced on out-station train within hours

Three girls from Miragaon in Thane district of Maharashtra who ran away from their homes have been traced within hours on an out-station train at Khed in Ratnagiri district, police said on Wednesday. They were traced at Khed in Ratnagiri district, around 153 km from Thane, on Tuesday.

PTI | Thane | Updated: 08-03-2023 16:02 IST | Created: 08-03-2023 16:02 IST
Three girls from Miragaon in Thane district of Maharashtra who ran away from their homes have been traced within hours on an out-station train at Khed in Ratnagiri district, police said on Wednesday. The girls, aged between 11 years to 14 years, were playing in a garden on March 6 evening. As it became late, they thought that their parents will scold them and decided to run away. They reached a nearby railway station and boarded a train, without knowing its destination, a Kashimira police station officer said. Meanwhile, the parents of the girls lodged a complaint with the police as they failed to return home till late at night. ''Police managed to trace the location of one of the girls as she was carrying a mobile phone and found that they were travelling on Mandovi Express. They were traced at Khed in Ratnagiri district, around 153 km from Thane, on Tuesday. They were brought home safely and reunited with their family members,'' the officer added.

