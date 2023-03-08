Left Menu

Centre wants to make women members of SHGs lakhpati: Giriraj Singh

Union Rural Development and Panchayati Raj Minister Giriraj Singh on Wednesday said the government has resolved to make members of women Self-Help Groups SHGs lakhpatis.He was speaking after inaugurating a one-day workshop of women and an exhibition at Shahapur in Thane district.

PTI | Thane | Updated: 08-03-2023 17:01 IST | Created: 08-03-2023 16:38 IST
Centre wants to make women members of SHGs lakhpati: Giriraj Singh
Union Minister for rural development and Panchayati Raj Giriraj Singh (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Rural Development and Panchayati Raj Minister Giriraj Singh on Wednesday said the government has resolved to make members of women Self-Help Groups (SHGs) “lakhpatis”.

He was speaking after inaugurating a one-day workshop of women and an exhibition at Shahapur in Thane district. More than 25,000 women attended the function.

''There are 86,000 SHGs in India which include 9 crore women. In the last eight years, the government has disbursed Rs 6.26 lakh crore to these women. It is the dream of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to make each and every member of SHGs a lakhpati. We are working in that direction. 'Lakhpati Didi' programme is being implemented in the country,'' he said.

Singh said the income of women members of SHGs in Thane district will go up and the GDP of the district will improve.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA extends review of BioMarin's bleeding disorder therapy; Five women who say they were denied abortions sue Texas and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA extends review of BioMarin's bleeding disorder...

 Global
2
Cattle smuggling case: Delhi Court sends TMC's Anubrata Mondal to ED custody till March 10

Cattle smuggling case: Delhi Court sends TMC's Anubrata Mondal to ED custody...

 India
3
LDC5: UN conference weighs building resilient agrifood systems in the face of risk and uncertainty

LDC5: UN conference weighs building resilient agrifood systems in the face o...

 Global
4
FEATURE-As buyers demand it, Bangladesh garment factories go green

FEATURE-As buyers demand it, Bangladesh garment factories go green

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ChatGPT vs Google: The Battle of AI-Language Models

The Natural Tech Revolution: Innovations in Sustainability and Conservation

Choosing Between Azure and AWS: The Ultimate Guide

Where the Sun Never Sets: A Guide to the Land of the Midnight Sun

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023