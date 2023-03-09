Left Menu

Action on NCP leader's sugar mill: BJP MLC, ministerial colleague spar in Maha Council over delay

Alleged delayed action on a sugar mill reportedly linked to Nationalist Congress Party MLA Rohit Pawar saw Bharatiya Janata Party MLC Ram Shinde on Thursday taking on his colleague and cooperation minister Atul Save in the Maharashtra Legislative Council.Shinde, through a calling attention motion, raised the issue of Maharashtra Sugar Commissioner not taking any action against Baramati Agro Ltd, a sugar mill linked to Pawar, who is the grandson of NCP chief Sharad Pawar.Incidentally, Rohit Pawar had defeated Shinde in the 2019 Assembly polls.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 09-03-2023 12:24 IST | Created: 09-03-2023 12:24 IST
Action on NCP leader's sugar mill: BJP MLC, ministerial colleague spar in Maha Council over delay
  • Country:
  • India

Alleged delayed action on a sugar mill reportedly linked to Nationalist Congress Party MLA Rohit Pawar saw Bharatiya Janata Party MLC Ram Shinde on Thursday taking on his colleague and cooperation minister Atul Save in the Maharashtra Legislative Council.

Shinde, through a calling attention motion, raised the issue of Maharashtra Sugar Commissioner not taking any action against Baramati Agro Ltd, a sugar mill linked to Pawar, who is the grandson of NCP chief Sharad Pawar.

Incidentally, Rohit Pawar had defeated Shinde in the 2019 Assembly polls. and the latter became an MLC in June last year.

''The Indapur-based Baramati Agro Ltd started its crushing before the designated date of October 15 when all the mills were supposed to start its crushing season. Despite several complaints, the sugar commissioner did not take any strong action against the mill,'' Shinde said on House.

Save, in reply, said necessary action will be taken against the mill, adding there is already an FIR filed against its management.

Shinde, asserting that the sugar commissioner had taken five months to act against the mill, said there is no point in taking action so late.

Shinde also said the sugar commissioner and cooperation department swung into action only after he raised the issue, adding the FIRs and complaints were registered just couple of days back.

When Save tried to explain his stand, Shinde interrupted him by reiterating there was no strong action taken against the mill and claimed the sugar commissioner must be held responsible for such delay.

Save and Shinde argued on the issue for some time.

Save later said the sugar commissionerate will conduct an inquiry into the matter without the involvement of the sugar commissioner.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA extends review of BioMarin's bleeding disorder therapy; Five women who say they were denied abortions sue Texas and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA extends review of BioMarin's bleeding disorder...

 Global
2
Cattle smuggling case: Delhi Court sends TMC's Anubrata Mondal to ED custody till March 10

Cattle smuggling case: Delhi Court sends TMC's Anubrata Mondal to ED custody...

 India
3
LDC5: UN conference weighs building resilient agrifood systems in the face of risk and uncertainty

LDC5: UN conference weighs building resilient agrifood systems in the face o...

 Global
4
FEATURE-As buyers demand it, Bangladesh garment factories go green

FEATURE-As buyers demand it, Bangladesh garment factories go green

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Heat Is On: Understanding the Realities of Global Warming

ChatGPT vs Google: The Battle of AI-Language Models

The Natural Tech Revolution: Innovations in Sustainability and Conservation

Choosing Between Azure and AWS: The Ultimate Guide

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023