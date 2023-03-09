14 African migrants die after boat sinks off Tunisia
At least 14 migrants from sub-Saharan Africa died after their boat sank off Tunisia, as they tried to cross the Mediterranean to Italy, the national guard said on Thursday.
Coast Guard forces rescued 54 others from the same boat off the coast of Sfax, it added.
