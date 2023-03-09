Left Menu

Jharkhand: Man strangles niece to death, hangs her body in cowshed over land dispute

PTI | Medininagar | Updated: 09-03-2023 20:38 IST | Created: 09-03-2023 20:38 IST
Jharkhand: Man strangles niece to death, hangs her body in cowshed over land dispute
A man allegedly strangled his niece to death and hanged her body at a cowshed in Jharkhand's Palamu district on Thursday, police said.

The accused was on the run following the incident, which happened in Harbhonga village in Chainpur police station area, they said.

There was enmity between the man and his sister's family over land, and the murder is a result of that, Chainpur police station's in-charge Uday Kumar Gupta said.

No one was at home when the incident happened, he said.

A hunt is on for the accused, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

