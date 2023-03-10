China says relevant activity in South China Sea is justified and normal
10-03-2023
China said relevant activity in the South China Sea is justified and normal, a spokesperson for the Chinese foreign ministry said on Friday when asked about Chinese vessels near Philippines islands.
Reuters reported on the latest simmering tensions between the two countries.
