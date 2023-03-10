Iran, Saudi agree to resume ties, re-open embassies -Iranian state media
Reuters | Dubai | Updated: 10-03-2023 17:56 IST | Created: 10-03-2023 17:32 IST
- Country:
- United Arab Emirates
Iran and Saudi Arabia after talks in Beijing have agreed to re-establish diplomatic relations, Iranian state media reported on Friday. "As a result of the talks, Iran and Saudi Arabia agreed to resume diplomatic relations and re-open embassies ...within two months," Iranian news agency IRNA reported.
There was no immediate confirmation of the report from Saudi media.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Saudi Arabia enters female team at ITF event for 1st time
Iran acknowledges accusation it enriched uranium to 84 per cent
Visually-impaired Iranian woman on solo world tour to raise awareness about people with special needs
Oman opens airspace, joining Saudi in Israeli airline corridor
Maha aspirants' protests: MPSC says new syllabus implementation now from 2025; CM hails move