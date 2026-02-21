Iran Stands Firm Amid Global Nuclear Pressure
Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian declared that Iran would endure the pressure from world powers, refusing to yield during nuclear discussions with the United States. Despite the challenges posed by these powers, Pezeshkian emphasized Iran's steadfastness in a live speech aired on state television.
"World powers are lining up to force us to bow our heads," Pezeshkian stated, emphasizing Iran's resilience despite the challenges. He delivered these remarks during a speech broadcast live on state television.
His comments reflect the rising tensions in international relations as Iran remains resolute in its stance against external pressures over its nuclear program.
