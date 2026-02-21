Iran Stands Firm Amid Global Nuclear Pressure

On Saturday, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian announced that Iran would resist pressure from world powers during ongoing nuclear negotiations with the United States.

"World powers are lining up to force us to bow our heads," Pezeshkian stated, emphasizing Iran's resilience despite the challenges. He delivered these remarks during a speech broadcast live on state television.

His comments reflect the rising tensions in international relations as Iran remains resolute in its stance against external pressures over its nuclear program.

(With inputs from agencies.)