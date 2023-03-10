Left Menu

Kenyan Supreme Court delegation calls on President Murmu

A delegation of the Supreme Court of Kenya led by Chief Justice Martha K Koome called on President Droupadi Murmu here on Friday, a spokesperson of the Rashtrapati Bhavan said.

Welcoming the delegation to the Rashtrapati Bhavan, the president said Kenya is a country with which India has centuries-old friendly relations.

''India is proud to be a development partner of Kenya. India is eager to maintain the tradition of high-level political engagement with the new government of Kenya," Murmu said.

She said both countries should also work together to further strengthen bilateral trade ties.

She commended the efforts of Justice Koome, the first woman chief justice of the Kenyan Supreme Court, to make justice accessible to all and to empower women in Kenya.

