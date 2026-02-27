President Murmu Flies Indigenous LCH Prachand in Jaisalmer

President Droupadi Murmu on Thursday undertook a sortie in India’s indigenously developed Light Combat Helicopter (LCH) Prachand at Air Force Station Jaisalmer, Rajasthan, marking another high-profile demonstration of confidence in India’s frontline combat platforms.

The sortie, conducted on February 27, 2026, adds to the President’s earlier flights in the Sukhoi-30 MKI in 2023 and the Rafale fighter aircraft in 2025.

Two-Aircraft Combat Formation

The mission was flown as a two-aircraft LCH formation.

President Murmu flew in the lead aircraft alongside Group Captain Nayan Shantilal Bahua. The second aircraft was piloted by Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal A.P. Singh with Group Captain A. Mahendra flying as Number 2.

During the approximately 25-minute mission, the formation flew over iconic landmarks including Gadisar Lake and Jaisalmer Fort, and conducted an operational engagement on a designated tank target.

Symbol of Indigenous Defence Capability

The LCH Prachand is India’s first indigenously designed and developed combat helicopter, tailored for high-altitude operations and capable of delivering precision strikes in varied terrains.

By undertaking the sortie, the President underscored India’s growing self-reliance in advanced defence manufacturing and combat aviation.

In a note written in the visitors’ book, President Murmu described the experience as “enriching” and said the flight filled her with renewed pride in the nation’s defence capabilities.

“I congratulate the Indian Air Force and the entire team of Air Force Station Jaisalmer for successfully organising this sortie,” she wrote.

Witnessing Exercise Vayu Shakti

Later in the evening, the President is scheduled to witness the Indian Air Force’s Exercise Vayu Shakti at Jaisalmer — a major firepower demonstration showcasing the operational readiness and precision strike capabilities of the IAF.

The President’s participation in successive frontline combat sorties over the past three years reflects continued engagement with India’s armed forces and highlights the country’s advancing aerospace and defence capabilities.