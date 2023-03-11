Left Menu

Attack on fact-finding team in Tripura "highly condemnable", says Ker CM

It highlights the need for law and order to be restored in the State.

11-03-2023
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has condemned the attack on the fact-finding teams of opposition MPs and MLAs in Tripura and alleged that ''sangh parivar goons'' were behind the ''henious'' act.

In a tweet last night, the Marxist veteran said the incident highlights the need for law and order situation to be restored in the north-eastern state.

He also urged democratic forces to unite to defeat this reign of terror in Tripura.

''The heinous attack by Sangh Parivar goons on the fact-finding team of opposition MPs visiting Tripura is highly condemnable. It highlights the need for law and order to be restored in the State. Democratic forces should unite to defeat this reign of terror in Tripura,'' Vijayan said.

A fact-finding team of MPs and MLAs from the Left parties and the Congress, which arrived to look into the post-poll violence in Tripura, was attacked in Sepahijala district on Friday.

None of the eight-member team was injured in the attack, police said.

During their visit, sloganeering was reported and their vehicles were attacked by some miscreants. The police escort team responded quickly and rescued members of the delegation safely, Tripura police added.

