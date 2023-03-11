Left Menu

Shot fired during fight between 2 constables inside police station in UP, both sent to police lines

PTI | Sultanpur | Updated: 11-03-2023 20:06 IST | Created: 11-03-2023 20:06 IST
Shot fired during fight between 2 constables inside police station in UP, both sent to police lines
  • Country:
  • India

Two Uttar Pradesh Police personnel engaged in a fight over some issue and one of them opened fire, following which they have been removed from duty and sent to the police lines, a senior officer said on Saturday.

A departmental probe has also been ordered into the incident.

The constables posted at the Baldirai police station in Sultanpur district -- Pradeep Singh and Abhishek Mishra -- had an argument that led to a fight on Friday.

One of the constables allegedly shot in the air with a service weapon. Taking a serious note of the incident inside the police station, Superintendent of Police Somen Burma sent the constables to the police lines and ordered a departmental inquiry on Saturday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: New York officials ask 3 pharmacy chains for plans on abortion drug access; FDA mandates breast density information with mammography results and more

Health News Roundup: New York officials ask 3 pharmacy chains for plans on a...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Pfizer's nasal spray for migraine; Britain's junior doctors prepare to strike over pay, burnout and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Pfizer's nasal spray for migraine; Brit...

 Global
3
Magnitude 5.9 earthquake strikes northern Colombia - EMSC

Magnitude 5.9 earthquake strikes northern Colombia - EMSC

 Colombia
4
Learning About Notable Leading Manufacturers of the Bitcoin Wallet

Learning About Notable Leading Manufacturers of the Bitcoin Wallet

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

DevOps vs Agile: Which Approach Will Win the Battle for Efficiency?

The Classroom of the Future: Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality in Education

Growing Together: The Importance of Agriculture and Rural Development

The Heat Is On: Understanding the Realities of Global Warming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023