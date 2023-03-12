Left Menu

India government opposes recognising same-sex marriage - court filing

Reuters | New Delhi | Updated: 12-03-2023 15:01 IST | Created: 12-03-2023 14:57 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
The Indian government opposes recognising same-sex marriages, it said in a filing to the Supreme Court on Sunday, urging the court to reject challenges to the current legal framework lodged by LGBT couples.

The Ministry of Law believes that while there may be various forms of relationships in society, the legal recognition of marriage is for heterosexual relationships and the state has a legitimate interest in maintaining this, according to the filing seen by Reuters, which has not been made public. The intent of existing legislation "was limited to the recognition of a legal relationship of marriage between a man and a woman, represented as a husband and wife."

At least four gay couples in recent months have asked the court to recognise same-sex marriages, setting the stage for the legal face-off with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government.

