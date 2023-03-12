Left Menu

Iran: Death sentence for leader of deadly Ahvaz attack

Irans top court has upheld the death sentence for a man allegedly behind an attack that killed dozens of people at a military parade in the southern province of Khuzestan in 2018, state media reported on Sunday.Farajollah Chaab was the main person in the terrorist attack in September 2018 and was arrested by Iranian agents two years later after he left Sweden, according to state media.

PTI | Dubai | Updated: 12-03-2023 21:23 IST | Created: 12-03-2023 21:23 IST
Iran: Death sentence for leader of deadly Ahvaz attack

Iran's top court has upheld the death sentence for a man allegedly behind an attack that killed dozens of people at a military parade in the southern province of Khuzestan in 2018, state media reported on Sunday.

Farajollah Cha'ab was "the main person in the terrorist attack" in September 2018 and was arrested by Iranian agents two years later after he left Sweden, according to state media. He is alleged to be the leader of a separatist group, the reports said.

Cha'ab, who holds Iranian and Swedish citizenship, disappeared under mysterious circumstances in Turkey in November 2020.

Sweden's foreign minister said its representatives had so far been denied consular access.

"We have repeated our request to meet him,'' Tobias Billström said Sunday in comments given to the Swedish news agency TT. "We have also expressed our concern about our citizen's situation and requested to be present at the trial," Billström added. Sweden was "working intensively to create further clarity" around the case, he said.

In September 2018, militants disguised as soldiers opened fire on an annual military parade in Ahvaz, the capital of oil-rich Khuzestan. At least 25 people were killed and 70 wounded, including a 4-year-old boy.

Iran claims that Saudi Arabia and Israeli intelligence services supported what it says was an attack by the separatist group.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: New York officials ask 3 pharmacy chains for plans on abortion drug access; Moderna loses bid to shift liability in COVID-19 vaccine patent case and more

Health News Roundup: New York officials ask 3 pharmacy chains for plans on a...

 Global
2
Mylo Survey Reveals 72% of Women See Positive Impact of Digital Solutions on their Overall Health

Mylo Survey Reveals 72% of Women See Positive Impact of Digital Solutions on...

 Global
3
Meta plans new layoffs that could match last year's in scope

Meta plans new layoffs that could match last year's in scope

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: Canadian federal government warns provinces against health care charges; Bayer plans to spend $1 billion on US pharma R&D in 2023-US pharma head and more

Health News Roundup: Canadian federal government warns provinces against hea...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

DevOps vs Agile: Which Approach Will Win the Battle for Efficiency?

The Classroom of the Future: Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality in Education

Growing Together: The Importance of Agriculture and Rural Development

The Heat Is On: Understanding the Realities of Global Warming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023