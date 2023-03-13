MSME competitive scheme part of efforts to strengthen sector: PM Modi
- Country:
- India
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said the government's MSME Competitive (LEAN) scheme is a part of its efforts to strengthen the MSME sector, which is a key pillar of India's economic growth.
The government on Friday launched the revamped MSME Competitive (LEAN) scheme to make it more beneficial for enterprises and stakeholders.
Under the revamped scheme, the Centre's contribution will be 90 per cent of the implementation cost for hand holding and consultancy fees as against 80 per cent previously.
In response to a tweet by MSME Minister Narayan Rane, the prime minister tweeted, ''A part of our efforts to strengthen the MSME sector, which is a key pillar of India's economic growth.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Narendra Modi
- MSME
- India
- Narayan Rane
- LEAN
ALSO READ
Uttar Pradesh was once known for poor law and order. State now developing rapidly: PM Narendra Modi.
PM Narendra Modi inaugurates Shivamogga airport in Karnataka.
Govt offers 5G test bed free of cost to recognised startups, MSMEs up to Jan 2024
Government offers 5G test bed for free to recognised start-ups, MSMEs till Jan 2024
Govt offers 5G Test Bed free of cost to Start-ups and MSMEs up to Jan 2024