PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 13-03-2023 20:53 IST | Created: 13-03-2023 20:53 IST
Gujarat HC inquires about FIR in suicide of doctor who allegedly named BJP MP in note
The Gujarat High Court on Monday inquired about the status of an FIR for abetment of suicide of a doctor at Gir Somnath district on the plea of his son who claimed police was not taking action despite representations.

Dr Atul Chag had committed suicide on February 12 at his residence in Veraval town, and a purported suicide note recovered from his possession allegedly named BJP Lok Sabha Member of Parliament Rajesh Chudasama and his father.

The division bench of Justices NV Anjaria and Niral Mehta inquired about the status of the FIR from the concerned public prosecutor, who said he has no knowledge and will find out and let the court know, said Rajesh Kanani, the lawyer for petitioner and the deceased person's son Hitarth Chag.

The matter was thereafter adjourned to Wednesday, he said.

A family of the deceased claimed the name in the suicide note referred to MP Chudasama and his father, adding a complaint was submitted to the police for registration of FIR against them.

Despite their representation to the police for FIR against Chudasama under section 306 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) for abetment to suicide, no action was taken, he alleged.

The petitioner, thereafter, approached the High Court, Kanani said.

The petitioner claimed directions of the Supreme Court regarding registration of FIR was not followed in the case.

