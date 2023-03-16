MP: ED raids residence of CNI Jabalpur's sacked Bishop
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) was conducting searches at the residence of Church of North India (CNI) Jabalpur Diocese's sacked Bishop P C Singh in connection with a money laundering case, an official said on Thursday.
The ED's action came months after the Madhya Pradesh Economic Offence Wing (EOW) arrested him after allegedly recovering around Rs 1.60 crore in Indian and foreign currencies from his bungalow here.
The ED's searches started on Wednesday and are still continuing, an officer of the central agency told PTI. On September 8 last year, the EOW had searched the residence of the then Bishop Singh after registering a cheating case against him on a complaint.
The complaint alleged that he indulged in financial misconduct in running an educational society wherein Rs 2.70 crore collected as students' fees by the society's various institutions between 2004-05 and 2011-12 was misused.
On September 12 last year, Singh was arrested. He later got bail. After his arrest, the CNI fired him from the Bishop's post.
