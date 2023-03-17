Finland welcomes Turkey's plans for NATO ratification

Finnish President Sauli Niinisto welcomed on Friday Turkey's plan to start the process of ratifying Finland's NATO membership.

"We understood earlier on that you have done your decision and signing it today confirms that the Turkish parliament starts to work with ratification of Finnish membership," Niinisto told a joint news conference with President Tayyip Erdogan.

"It is surely, for whole Finland, very important," Niinisto said.

