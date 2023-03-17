Left Menu

No vendetta politics, nailing corrupt who mercilessly plundered state's wealth: Punjab CM Mann

PTI | Dhuri | Updated: 17-03-2023 22:05 IST | Created: 17-03-2023 22:05 IST
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Friday said the AAP government is not indulging in vendetta politics but is ''just nailing the corrupt who have mercilessly plundered the wealth of the state''.

The Punjab Vigilance Bureau is conducting probes against some Congress leaders in the state in matters of corruption.

The state government is doing a ''cleansing act'' by ensuring that corrupt politicians are behind bars, he said on the sidelines of his public meetings here.

These people have mercilessly and shamelessly looted the state and now they are paying for their sins, Mann said while wondering how an act against perpetrators of ''such heinous crime be vendetta politics''.

The chief minister, according to an official statement, said anyone who has embezzled people's money, whether from the present or previous governments, will not be spared at any cost.

The state vigilance bureau is functioning independently and inquiries are being conducted in a fair and transparent manner, he asserted and added that the goal is to recover every single penny from those who have robbed public money.

Without naming Congress He asked Opposition leaders to explain why their colleague and a former minister, who is behind bars, offered bribe to officers of the vigilance bureau. These leaders have no moral right to question the action of the vigilance bureau, the chief minister said.

''The state government is not at all indulging in vendetta politics but it is just nailing the corrupt who have mercilessly plundered the wealth of the state,'' he said.

Mann reiterated that his government's commitment to ensure delivery of justice in sacrilege incidents.

Referring to the 2015 Kotkapura police firing incident and attacking the Sukhbir Singh Badal-led Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), Mann said the people who made tall claims that they were ready for making any sacrifice for the people, are now ''afraid'' of going to a court in Faridkot. These leaders are now running from pillar to post for applying bail in the court which clearly reflects the difference between what they say and what they do, he said without naming the Akali leader.

A Special Investigation Team of the Punjab Police probing the 2015 Kotkapura police firing case last month had filed a chargesheet in a court in Faridkot naming the then chief minister Parkash Singh Badal, then deputy chief minister Sukhbir Singh Badal, former DGP Sumedh Saini and others.

The court had on Thursday dismissed anticipatory bail plea of Sukhbir Badal in the firing incident but gave relief to Parkash Badal in the same case.

