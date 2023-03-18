Left Menu

Couple, 3 servants found unconscious in Gurugram house, robbery suspected

The five were taken to a hospital and their condition is stable, police said.According to primary investigation, it appears to be a case of robbery as a cook employed by the couple is missing, they said.Valuables might have been robbed as the wardrobes in the rooms were found to be open while the Digital Video Recorders of CCTV cameras of the house are missing.A senior officer said Raghav regained consciousness in the evening and raised doubts over the role of the cook, police said.Raghav told us that the cook was hired through a placement agency operated by one Rajesh.

A married couple and their three servants were found unconscious in a house in Shivaji Nagar here on Friday afternoon with police suspecting it to be a case of robbery.

The incident took place at businessman and advocate Mahesh Raghav's house, which is located just 100 metres from the Gurugram police commissioner's office. The five were taken to a hospital and their condition is stable, police said.

According to primary investigation, it appears to be a case of robbery as a cook employed by the couple is missing, they said.

Valuables might have been robbed as the wardrobes in the rooms were found to be open while the Digital Video Recorders of CCTV cameras of the house are missing.

A senior officer said Raghav regained consciousness in the evening and raised doubts over the role of the cook, police said.

''Raghav told us that the cook was hired through a placement agency operated by one Rajesh. The cook is a native of Uttarakhand and had been working in their home since March 3. The five fell unconscious after having lunch prepared by him. We are trying to contact the operator of the placement agency," said the officer.

