Two die as truck hits scooter in Mangaluru

A man and his daughter were killed when their scooter was hit from behind by a speeding truck at around noon on Saturday, police sources said. The scooter riders came under the truck due to the impact of the collision. The police has taken the truck into custody.

PTI | Mangaluru | Updated: 18-03-2023 15:57 IST | Created: 18-03-2023 15:31 IST
A man and his daughter were killed when their scooter was hit from behind by a speeding truck at around noon on Saturday, police sources said. The scooter riders came under the truck due to the impact of the collision. The bike riders were waiting at the signal when the lorry crashed into them from behind. Angry public, who gathered at the spot, hurled stones at the truck and thrashed the driver. The police has taken the truck into custody. The driver was arrested and further investigation is on, sources added.

