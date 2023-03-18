Left Menu

Turkey will make efforts to further extend Black Sea grain deal - minister

Reuters | Ankara | Updated: 18-03-2023 16:52 IST | Created: 18-03-2023 16:14 IST
Turkey will make efforts to further extend Black Sea grain deal - minister
Turkey's Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Saturday that Turkey would make efforts to further prolong the Black Sea grain deal enabling exports of grain from Ukraine, on the day the pact is due to expire.

"Russia agreed an extension of the grain deal for only two months. We will make efforts for a further extension of the deal after two months," Cavusoglu said in a joint news conference with his Egyptian counterpart Sameh Shoukry in Cairo.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

