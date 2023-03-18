Turkey will make efforts to further extend Black Sea grain deal - minister

Turkey's Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Saturday that Turkey would make efforts to further prolong the Black Sea grain deal enabling exports of grain from Ukraine, on the day the pact is due to expire.

"Russia agreed an extension of the grain deal for only two months. We will make efforts for a further extension of the deal after two months," Cavusoglu said in a joint news conference with his Egyptian counterpart Sameh Shoukry in Cairo.

