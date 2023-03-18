Trump says he expects to be arrested on Tuesday in Manhattan DA case -Truth Social

(Adds details) NEW YORK, March 18 (Reuters) -

Former U.S. president Donald Trump said he expects to be arrested on Tuesday in a case brought by the Manhattan district attorney's office, according to a post on Truth Social on Saturday. A spokesperson for the district attorney's office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Trump said, without providing evidence, that "illegal leaks" from the Manhattan district attorney's office indicated that he would be arrested. He did not detail what the charges would be.

