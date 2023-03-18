Left Menu

Charges framed against 3 accused in Ankita Bhandari murder case

PTI | Dehradun | Updated: 18-03-2023 20:48 IST | Created: 18-03-2023 20:48 IST
Charges framed against 3 accused in Ankita Bhandari murder case
  • Country:
  • India

Charges were framed against the three accused, including the main accused Pulkit Arya, in a court here on Saturday in the Ankita Bhandari murder case of Uttarakhand. The three have been charged with murder, destruction of evidence, and immoral trafficking, Assistant District Government Advocate Jitendra Rawat said.

Pulkit Arya, Saurabh Bhaskar, and Ankit Gupta were produced in the court on Saturday amid heavy police deployment as Congress workers staged a demonstration raising slogans and demanding death for them.

The matter will be heard next on March 28 when the prosecution side will produce witnesses.

The District and Sessions Court had earlier rejected the bail plea of the accused considering the gravity of the allegations, Rawat said.

Around 100 witnesses have been included in the 500-page charge sheet filed by the police in the court based on the deliberations by the Special Investigation Team (SIT). Bhandari, 19, who worked as a receptionist at Vanantra Resort in Ganga Bhogpur area of ​​Pauri district, was allegedly thrown into the Chilla canal by the resort's owner Arya along with two of his employees, Bhaskar and Gupta, in September last year.

Preliminary investigation had then revealed that Bhandari was killed for refusing to provide ''special services'' to a VIP guest.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
PwC India Launches Cloud Technology Development Programme in Five Campuses to Boost Digital-First Skills

PwC India Launches Cloud Technology Development Programme in Five Campuses t...

 India
2
Health News Roundup: Vaccine-derived poliovirus detected in Burundi, Congo; Sarepta slides as FDA about-turn on panel clouds gene therapy approval path and more

Health News Roundup: Vaccine-derived poliovirus detected in Burundi, Congo; ...

 Global
3
Clove Dental reaffirms its commitment to oral health as it celebrates its 12th Anniversary

Clove Dental reaffirms its commitment to oral health as it celebrates its 12...

 India
4
How three points of El Clasico will define La Liga title race

How three points of El Clasico will define La Liga title race

 Spain

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Evolution of Software Development: What to Expect in 2023

The Power of Innovation: How Agriculture and Technology are Driving Development Forward

The Role of Artificial Intelligence in Cybersecurity

The Battle of the Chatbots: ChatGPT vs ChatSonic

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023