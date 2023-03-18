CBI FIR against CRPF commandant over assets
- Country:
- India
The CBI has registered an FIR against CRPF Commandant Neeraj Kumar Pandey for allegedly amassing assets worth Rs 5.61 crore in the forms of bank deposits and properties with the help of his family members and companies controlled by them, officials said Saturday.
After registering the FIR, the CBI conducted searches at four locations in Lucknow, Noida, Mirzapur and Delhi, they said.
The agency recovered documents related to investments in immovable properties in Ranchi, Varanasi, Noida and Yamuna Expressway worth approximately Rs 4.6 crore in the name of the accused and his family members, the CBI has said.
In addition, bank deposits to the tune of Rs 1.02 crore and transactions of Rs 6.18 crore in the accounts of the accused, family members and companies controlled by them were unearthed in the operation, it alleged.
The CBI also found documents related to movable and immovable assets, including jewellery, purchase of shares, worth crores of rupees, the CBI spokesperson said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
6 foreigners held in Noida for duping 'hundreds' of women through dating apps
Man arrested for setting wife on fire in Noida
Max Estates completes office complex in Noida at Rs 420 cr cost; eyeing Rs 70 cr annual rental income
Woes of people have ended, those coming from Noida can reach AIIMS sooner after Ashram flyover extension opening: Delhi CM Kejriwal.
Gang engaged in duping women via dating app busted in Noida, 6 Nigerian nationals held