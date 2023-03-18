Left Menu

Maha: Retired BSF jawan beats up woman scooterist in Nagpur city, booked

In a case of road rage, a woman riding a two-wheeler with her two-year-old child was beaten up by a retired jawan of the Border Security Force BSF in full public view in Nagpur city of Maharashtra after she tried to confront him when his car brushed past her scooter, police said on Saturday.The accused, identified as Shiv Shankar Shrivastava, has been booked on charges of molestation and assault.

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 18-03-2023 22:32 IST | Created: 18-03-2023 22:32 IST
Maha: Retired BSF jawan beats up woman scooterist in Nagpur city, booked
  • Country:
  • India

In a case of road rage, a woman riding a two-wheeler with her two-year-old child was beaten up by a retired jawan of the Border Security Force (BSF) in full public view in Nagpur city of Maharashtra after she tried to confront him when his car brushed past her scooter, police said on Saturday.

The accused, identified as Shiv Shankar Shrivastava, has been booked on charges of molestation and assault. The incident occurred on Friday afternoon after Shrivastava's car brushed past the woman's two-wheeler at Bhim Chowk in Jaripatka area. The woman somehow managed to control her scooter, a police official said.

''She stopped the two-wheeler and clicked a picture of the car. Later, she tried to stop the car from moving. Shrivastava became angry and got out of the car. He started beating up the woman mercilessly. Other people rushed to the spot and overpowered the man,'' the official said.

A video of the incident has gone viral on social media.

Shrivastava was taken to the police station and the woman was sent for a medical examination.

The accused was released by police with a notice after his relatives told the police that he was suffering from a heart ailment, the official added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
PwC India Launches Cloud Technology Development Programme in Five Campuses to Boost Digital-First Skills

PwC India Launches Cloud Technology Development Programme in Five Campuses t...

 India
2
Health News Roundup: Vaccine-derived poliovirus detected in Burundi, Congo; Sarepta slides as FDA about-turn on panel clouds gene therapy approval path and more

Health News Roundup: Vaccine-derived poliovirus detected in Burundi, Congo; ...

 Global
3
Clove Dental reaffirms its commitment to oral health as it celebrates its 12th Anniversary

Clove Dental reaffirms its commitment to oral health as it celebrates its 12...

 India
4
How three points of El Clasico will define La Liga title race

How three points of El Clasico will define La Liga title race

 Spain

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Evolution of Software Development: What to Expect in 2023

The Power of Innovation: How Agriculture and Technology are Driving Development Forward

The Role of Artificial Intelligence in Cybersecurity

The Battle of the Chatbots: ChatGPT vs ChatSonic

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023